CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

Gloucester City Daily Weather Forecast

Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpddOj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Gloucester City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gloucester City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel

Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel

Gloucester City, NJ
83
Followers
604
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy