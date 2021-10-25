CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

East. Bridgewater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpdakY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 51 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater, MA
109
Followers
600
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy