Alto, GA

Monday rain in Alto: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(ALTO, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alto Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpdYvy00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

