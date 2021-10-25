CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

 7 days ago

(MOSINEE, WI) A sunny Monday is here for Mosinee, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mosinee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cbpdQsA00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

