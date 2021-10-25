CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Choctaw

Choctaw (OK) Weather Channel
Choctaw (OK) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CHOCTAW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cbpdPzR00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

