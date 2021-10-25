Weather Forecast For Choctaw

CHOCTAW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 33 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



