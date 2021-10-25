Daily Weather Forecast For Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
