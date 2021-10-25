Weather Forecast For Hereford
HEREFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
