Coloma, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coloma

 7 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpdJwJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.







