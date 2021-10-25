4-Day Weather Forecast For Coloma
COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
