Lake Panasoffkee, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Panasoffkee

 7 days ago

LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpdI3a00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

