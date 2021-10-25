Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Panasoffkee
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0