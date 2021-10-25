New Haven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW HAVEN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0