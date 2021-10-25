CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MI

New Haven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

New Haven (MI) Weather Channel
New Haven (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

NEW HAVEN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpdGI800

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, MI
New Haven (MI) Weather Channel

New Haven (MI) Weather Channel

New Haven, MI
60
Followers
597
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy