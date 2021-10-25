Anderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ANDERSON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.