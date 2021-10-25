Anderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ANDERSON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
