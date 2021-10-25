CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

Sunset Beach Weather Forecast

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel
Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SUNSET BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cbpdClE00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

