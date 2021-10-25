Weather Forecast For Petersburg
PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
