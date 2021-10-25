CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Weather Forecast For Petersburg

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpdBsV00

  • Monday, October 25

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

Petersburg is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PETERSBURG, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Petersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
