Sheridan, AR

Sheridan Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

SHERIDAN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cbpd7Qq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
