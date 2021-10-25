Idabel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IDABEL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
