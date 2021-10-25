4-Day Weather Forecast For Falkville
FALKVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
