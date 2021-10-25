CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Jump on Farmville’s rainy forecast today

Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(FARMVILLE, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Farmville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpd3tw00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Farmville

(FARMVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FARMVILLE, NC
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Farmville, NC
97
Followers
610
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy