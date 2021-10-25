Jump on Farmville’s rainy forecast today

(FARMVILLE, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Farmville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.