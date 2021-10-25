4-Day Weather Forecast For Blanchard

BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.