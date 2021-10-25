Daily Weather Forecast For Marengo
MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
