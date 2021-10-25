4-Day Weather Forecast For Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
