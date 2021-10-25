4-Day Weather Forecast For Hollywood

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLLYWOOD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpcuuN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

