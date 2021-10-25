Paris Weather Forecast
PARIS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0