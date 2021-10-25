CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TN

Weather Forecast For Decatur

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cbpcs8v00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

