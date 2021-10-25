CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Live Oak

 7 days ago

LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cbpcrGC00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
