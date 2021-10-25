Daily Weather Forecast For Vale
VALE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
