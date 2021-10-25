CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Vale

Vale (NC) Weather Channel
Vale (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

VALE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpcpUk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Vale

(VALE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Vale Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
VALE, NC
Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale, NC
147
Followers
610
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy