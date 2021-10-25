Daily Weather Forecast For Vale

VALE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.