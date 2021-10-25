CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hatfield

Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel
Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HATFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpcnyW00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel

Hatfield is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(HATFIELD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hatfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HATFIELD, PA
Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel

Hatfield (PA) Weather Channel

Hatfield, PA
78
Followers
607
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy