Lamar, MO

Lamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

LAMAR, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cbpcm5n00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

