Weather Forecast For Sardis
SARDIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
