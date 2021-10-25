North Aurora Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

NORTH AURORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cbpciYt00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

