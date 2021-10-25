CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, FL

Monday has sun for Jasper — 3 ways to make the most of it

Jasper (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(JASPER, FL) A sunny Monday is here for Jasper, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cbpcgnR00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

