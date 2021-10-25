Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities
(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hooks:
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
