CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hooks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cbpcfui00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, October 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, October 22: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
HOOKS, TX
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Hooks — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HOOKS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hooks, TX
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Hooks — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOOKS, TX
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Tuesday, October 5: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, October 7: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, October 8: Sunny during the day;
HOOKS, TX
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks, TX
94
Followers
598
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy