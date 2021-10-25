CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

Citra Daily Weather Forecast

Citra (FL) Weather Channel
Citra (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CITRA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpce1z00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Citra

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Citra

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra, FL
84
Followers
612
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy