Daily Weather Forecast For Thermal
THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0