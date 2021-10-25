Daily Weather Forecast For Thermal

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cbpcbNo00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

