Irvine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
