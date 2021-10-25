CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, KY

Irvine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpcYgV00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

