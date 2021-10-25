CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lula

 7 days ago

LULA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cbpcXnm00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

