Daily Weather Forecast For Lula
LULA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
