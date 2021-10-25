CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Plainwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cbpcWv300

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel

Plainwell, MI
66
Followers
603
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy