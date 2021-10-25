CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, SC

Lamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAMAR, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpcV2K00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

