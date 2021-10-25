Lamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAMAR, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
