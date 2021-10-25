CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glennville, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Glennville

GLENNVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpcU9b00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

