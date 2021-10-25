Daily Weather Forecast For Anadarko
ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
