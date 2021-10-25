CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelion, SC

Pelion Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cbpcQch00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pelion (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Pelion

(PELION, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pelion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PELION, SC
Pelion (SC) Weather Channel

Pelion (SC) Weather Channel

Pelion, SC
113
Followers
610
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy