Alexandria, KY

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, KY) Monday is set to be rainy in Alexandria, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpcPjy00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Alexandria: Saturday, October 23: Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Sunday, October 24: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
