Acushnet, MA

Acushnet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpcNDk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 52 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

