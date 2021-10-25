Acushnet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 52 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0