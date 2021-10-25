CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastaboga, AL

Take advantage of Monday sun in Eastaboga

Eastaboga (AL) Weather Channel
Eastaboga (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(EASTABOGA, AL) A sunny Monday is here for Eastaboga, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eastaboga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cbpcLSI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eastaboga (AL) Weather Channel

Eastaboga (AL) Weather Channel

