Daily Weather Forecast For Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



