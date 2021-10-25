Daily Weather Forecast For Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
