A rainy Monday in Manteo — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(MANTEO, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manteo Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manteo:

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 64 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 37 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.