Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FARMINGTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farmington Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:

Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Occasional light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.