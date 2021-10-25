CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Pahokee (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(PAHOKEE, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Pahokee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pahokee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpcHvO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

