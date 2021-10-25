Ramseur Weather Forecast
RAMSEUR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
