Ramseur, NC

Ramseur Weather Forecast

Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

RAMSEUR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpcG2f00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

City
Ramseur, NC
Ramseur, NC
