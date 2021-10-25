CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, SC

Monday rain in Williston: Ideas to make the most of it

Williston (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WILLISTON, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Williston Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpcF9w00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

