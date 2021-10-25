CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday has sun for Scott — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SCOTT, LA) A sunny Monday is here for Scott, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scott:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cbpcEHD00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

