Bluff City, TN

Monday rain in Bluff City: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(BLUFF CITY, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bluff City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bluff City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cbpcDOU00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

